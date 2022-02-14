.

Jason Aldean Announces Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 02-14-2022

Jason Aldean has announced that he will be hitting the road this summer with his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour in support of his two-part album "Macon, Georgia."

The trek will feature support from Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver and is set to kick off on July 15th in Scranton, PA at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain and wrap up on October 29th in Wichita, KS at the INTRUST Bank Arena.

Aldead had this to say, "I'm ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive. We are already thinking about the the setlist...there will be some songs off the new record like 'Rock And Roll Cowboy,' which felt like a great tour name because it's all about knowing you belong on the road."

Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour Dates


7/15/2022 Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
7/16/2022 Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre
7/17/2022 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
7/23/2022 Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
7/29/2022 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
7/30/2022 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
7/31/2022 York, PA - York Fair
8/05/2022 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
8/06/2022 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
8/12/2022 Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
8/13/2022 Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
8/14/2022 Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
8/18/2022 Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center
8/19/2022 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
8/25/2022 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
8/26/2022 Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
8/27/2022 Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
9/08/2022 Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion
9/09/2022 Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion
9/10/2022 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
9/15/2022 Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
9/16/2022 Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
9/17/2022 Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
9/22/2022 Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
9/23/2022 Lafayette, LA - Cajundome
9/24/2022 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
9/29/2022 Evansville, IN - The Ford Center
10/01/2022 Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena
10/07/2022 Ft. Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
10/08/2022 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
10/14/2022 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
10/15/2022 Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC
10/27/2022 Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
10/28/2022 Columbia, MO - Mizzou Arena
10/29/2022 Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

