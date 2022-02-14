Jason Aldean Announces Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour

Jason Aldean has announced that he will be hitting the road this summer with his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour in support of his two-part album "Macon, Georgia."
The trek will feature support from Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver and is set to kick off on July 15th in Scranton, PA at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain and wrap up on October 29th in Wichita, KS at the INTRUST Bank Arena.
Aldead had this to say, "I'm ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive. We are already thinking about the the setlist...there will be some songs off the new record like 'Rock And Roll Cowboy,' which felt like a great tour name because it's all about knowing you belong on the road."
