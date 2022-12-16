.

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and Luke Bryan Lead New Year's Eve Live Additions

Keavin Wiggins | December 15, 2022

Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, and Luke Bryan lead the new additions to the lineup for this year's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, which will be broadcast LIVE from Music City, Saturday, December 31st (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT; 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and stream live and on demand on Paramount+

The special will be hosted by Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith and will feature appearances from the previsouly announced Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band.

The other new additions include King Calaway, Sheryl Crow, Flo-Rida, Riley Green, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and The War And Treaty.

