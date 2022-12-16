Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, and Luke Bryan lead the new additions to the lineup for this year's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, which will be broadcast LIVE from Music City, Saturday, December 31st (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT; 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and stream live and on demand on Paramount+
The special will be hosted by Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith and will feature appearances from the previsouly announced Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band.
The other new additions include King Calaway, Sheryl Crow, Flo-Rida, Riley Green, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and The War And Treaty.
Brantley Gilbert and Jason Aldean Share New Collaboration
Jason Aldean Announces Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour
Jason Aldean Shares 'Trouble With A Heartbreak' Video
Jason Aldean And Carrie Underwood Loved No. 1 2021 In Review
Motley Crue, Iron Maiden, KISS and Slipknot Lead Festival Lineup- Rolling Stones Announce Immersive Virtual Concert Event- more
Pantera, Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Welcome to Rockville- Ghost Deliver 'Mary On A Cross'- The Acacia Strain Return- more
Ozzy Osbourne Scores Career First With Eric Clapton Collaboration- Rage Against The Machine's Tim Commerford Battling Prostate Cancer- more
KISS Announce Their Final UK Tour Dates- Pantera's Rex Brown Misses Knotfest Show Due To Illness- ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour- more
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Motley Crue, Iron Maiden, KISS and Slipknot Lead Festival Lineup
Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and Luke Bryan Lead New Year's Eve Live Additions
Hammerfall Return To Nuclear Blast
The Hate Club Gets Animated For 'Burn In Hell' Video
The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Shares Video From Upcoming Live Release
Haken Announce North American Fauna Expedition
Underoath Plot The Blind Obedience Tour
Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise 2023 Announced