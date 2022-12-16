Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and Luke Bryan Lead New Year's Eve Live Additions

Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, and Luke Bryan lead the new additions to the lineup for this year's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, which will be broadcast LIVE from Music City, Saturday, December 31st (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT; 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and stream live and on demand on Paramount+

The special will be hosted by Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith and will feature appearances from the previsouly announced Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band.

The other new additions include King Calaway, Sheryl Crow, Flo-Rida, Riley Green, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and The War And Treaty.

