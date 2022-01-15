Jason Aldean Shares 'Trouble With A Heartbreak' Video

Jason Aldean has released a music video for his brand next single "Trouble With A Heartbreak." The song comes from the second installment of his 10th studio album "Macon, Georgia", which is set for released on April 22nd.
Aldean had this to say, "The cool thing about putting out two parts of this record is having fans hear all the different influences I grew up on This song hit me right when I heard it and reminded me of those bitter R&B breakup songs that take me back to riding through the backroads of Georgia."
The video was directed by longtime collaborator Shaun Silva and was shot in December during Aldean's sold-out, three-night run at The Park Theater. It is set in Las Vegas during National Finals Rodeo where a cowboy finds himself navigating a broken-heart. Watch the video below:
