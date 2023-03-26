.

Jason Bonham May Have Found Unreleased Led Zeppelin Recordings

Michael Angulia | 03-26-2023

Led Zeppelin Photo by Jake Warkel for antiMusic
Photo by Jake Warkel for antiMusic

Late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham's son Jason says that he recently discovered a box containing a "whole bunch" of tapes that possibly may include some unreleased Led Zeppelin recordings.

Jason made the revelation during an appearance on The Vinyl Guide podcast. He explained (via Music Radar, "Believe it or not, Dad didn't like to play at all, at home. He had no recording equipment. We've got his old Revox two-track and that was literally just to be able to play mixes when he came back from the studio, they'd make another reel [for listening]."

"I know I found a whole bunch, a box of tapes - reel-to-reels - at home, last time I was there. But I need to get the machine up and running and hook it up, which ... I'll save that for YouTube, like 'Let's get this thing up and running. Let's find out if we've got anything that hasn't even been released yet.'

"Because they're all unmarked, that's the best of it. Or they've just deteriorated. They might just ... you put them in the machine and it just erases them the moment you press start. I think they had to do that when they were doing the Knebworth mixing.

"They only had the U-matic tapes and they had to bake the tape to preserve what was on there."

