Late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham's son Jason says that he recently discovered a box containing a "whole bunch" of tapes that possibly may include some unreleased Led Zeppelin recordings.
Jason made the revelation during an appearance on The Vinyl Guide podcast. He explained (via Music Radar, "Believe it or not, Dad didn't like to play at all, at home. He had no recording equipment. We've got his old Revox two-track and that was literally just to be able to play mixes when he came back from the studio, they'd make another reel [for listening]."
"I know I found a whole bunch, a box of tapes - reel-to-reels - at home, last time I was there. But I need to get the machine up and running and hook it up, which ... I'll save that for YouTube, like 'Let's get this thing up and running. Let's find out if we've got anything that hasn't even been released yet.'
"Because they're all unmarked, that's the best of it. Or they've just deteriorated. They might just ... you put them in the machine and it just erases them the moment you press start. I think they had to do that when they were doing the Knebworth mixing.
"They only had the U-matic tapes and they had to bake the tape to preserve what was on there."
Gov't Mule Recruit Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening For Dark Side of the Mule Tour
Robert Plant The Band Of Joy To Rock Live from the Artists Den This Friday
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Headed Down Under
Robert Plant Content Not Playing With Led Zeppelin (2022 In Review)
Jason Bonham May Have Found Unreleased Led Zeppelin Recordings- Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Denies Foo Fighters Rumor- more
100 Drummers Rock Foo Fighters' My Hero in Tribute To Taylor Hawkins- Night Ranger's Jack Blades Hospitalized- more
Linkin Park Share Another Lost Song 'Fighting Myself'- KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works- Queen North American Tour- more
Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
Jason Bonham May Have Found Unreleased Led Zeppelin Recordings
Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Denies Foo Fighters Rumor
Elle King Surprises Beloved Teacher Ahead of Tour Stop in Tulsa
Magnus Karlsson's Free Fall Release 'Holy Ground' Video
Blues Legend Bobby Rush Releases New Single 'One Monkey Can Stop A Show
Upon Wings Change Things Up With 'Deal Breaker'
Wormwitch Share Track From Split EP With Sadistic Ritual
Singled Out: Florencia & the Feeling's Birthday