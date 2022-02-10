Jeff Carlson Band Plot Over My Shoulder Tour

Las Vegas rockers Jeff Carlson Band have announced that they will be hitting the road next month to launch their Over My Shoulder 2022 U.S. Tour.
The tour will be kicking off in March in Arlington, TX and will visit several cities across the Midwest before it comes full circle and wraps up on May 4th in Amarillo, TX.
Jeff had this to say, "I wrote 'Over My Shoulder' about the struggle of everyday life and pushing through to achieve your goals and dreams. I struggle everyday with Crohn's Disease and as tough as it is to deal with it; it doesn't phase me when it comes to writing and performing my music for people to relate to. Music is and always has and will be a way of life for me."
03/11-20 - Arlington, TX
03/30 - Herman's Hideaway - Denver, CO
03/31 - Upper Deck - Grand Island, NE
04/01 - The Drinkery - Omaha, NE
04/02 - Dada Gastropub - Sioux Falls, SD
04/03 - Duffy's Tavern - Lincoln, NE
04/06 - Lefty's - Des Moines, IA
04/07 - Mully's On Madison - Mankato, MN
04/08 - Whiskey Dick's - Sioux City, IA
04/09 - Hawg Dogs - Savanna, IL
04/10 - 9th Street Pub - La Salle, IL
04/13 - Harmonize - Cincinatti, OH
04/14 - Hidden Gems - Dayton, OH
04/15 - Polish Ostrich - Toledo, OH
04/16 - Kendrew's Lounge - Alliquippa, PA
04/20 - Donaldson Pub - Nashville, TN
04/21 - The Warehouse - Clarksville, TN
04/22 - Louisville Billiards - Louisville, KY
04/23 - Shagnasty's - Huntsville, AL
04/27 - Southbound Bar and Grille - Springfield, MO
04/28 - Blackthorn Pizza & Pub - Joplin, MO
04/29 - The Censored Monkey - Cadot, AR
04/30 - Lola's Trailor Park & Saloon - Fort Worth, TX
05/01 - Jake's Sports Bar - Lubbock, TX
05/04 - Leftwoods - Amarillo, TX
