Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter Turns Vocalist For Rockin' Rendition Of 'My Old School'

Jeff "Skunk" Baxter has shared his version of the Steely Dan classic "My Old School", which comes from the Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan icon's very first solo album, "Speed Of Heat", which will be released on June 18th.
"My Old School" feature a rare lead vocal from Baxter. He had this to say about his rocked out version, "I always felt that the song had a lot of rock potential. That was my goal going in, to muscle it up."
He said of how his vocal ended up on the final track, "I laid down a scratch vocal because I really wanted Steven Tyler to sing it. He heard what I'd done and said, 'Hey, who's singing on this?' I told him it was me, and he said, 'Well, it's really great. You should do it yourself.' I thought he was kidding, but he wasn't. So I took a shot and the reaction has been very positive." Stream the song below:
Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Dead At 50- Korn Tour Bus Hit By Gunfire- Aerosmith's Kramer Sitting Out Residency- Slash- more
Dave Grohl's Dream Widow Metal Band Releases EP- Imagine Dragons Announce Summer Tour Dates- Def Leppard- Rolling Stones- more
Foo Fighters Live At Wembley Stadium Coming To TV- Red Hot Chili Peppers- Metallica Preview 40th Anniversary Special- more
Aerosmith Announce Vegas Residency- Red Hot Chili Peppers- Eddie Vedder Teams With NASA- Guns N' Roses- more
Caught In The Act: Dirty Honey and Mammoth WVH's The Young Guns Tour In Chicago
Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Marshall Tucker Band
MorleyView ProgJect's Michael Sadler (Saga)
Live: Buddy Guy and Colin James Live in Arizona
Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville 2022