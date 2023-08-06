Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter Announces West Coast Tour

Tour poster

(Jensen) Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Jeff "Skunk" Baxter, known to millions from his groundbreaking work with Steely Dan, the Doobie Brothers, and Spirit, as well as from countless smash hit recordings he's performed on as an in-demand, first-call studio musician, has announced a West Coast tour set to kick off August 6 at Sweetwater Music Hall in Mill Valley, CA.

Baxter is touring in support of his debut solo album Speed of Heat, which was released in 2022 by BMG/Renew Records. The just-announced West Coast tour is a follow-up to his successful 2022 tour dates across the US.

For music fans of all stripes, and particularly those who have followed Baxter's remarkable career through the years and have long hoped for the guitarist to record a solo project, Speed of Heat will prove well worth the wait. The 12-song disc is a riveting and rewarding musical experience that features a host of brilliantly crafted originals co-written by the guitarist, his co-producing and music partner CJ Vanston, as well as inspired versions of some of the great classics. Along the way, Baxter is joined by guest vocalists and songwriters such as Michael McDonald, Clint Black, Jonny Lang, and Rick Livingstone.

Current dates are as follows:

August 6 - Mill Valley, CA - Sweetwater Music Hall

August 7 - Oakland, CA - Yoshi's

August 19 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriets

August 21 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

August 22 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

August 23 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House

Related Stories

Skunk Baxter Makes Bad Move With Clint Black

Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter Turns Vocalist For Rockin' Rendition Of 'My Old School'

More Skunk Baxter News