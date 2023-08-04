Jellyfish Co-Founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr. Announces 'Radio Daze & Glamping'

Cover art

(MPG) Roger Joseph Manning Jr., best known from Jellyfish and as Beck's keyboardist, announced his new record Radio Daze & Glamping will be released on September 22 via Omnivore Recordings. The album features four new studio tracks and the four songs from 2020's Glamping EP. The CD and Digital release will include the three live bonus tracks from Glamping's expanded edition, plus three new live tracks and two instrumentals that were previously unissued. Along with the announcement, Manning shared the lead single "Rockin' It Our Way."



Roger Joseph Manning Jr burst onto the music world's radar as co-founder of Jellyfish in 1990. After two critically acclaimed and now revered releases (1990's Bellybutton and 1993's Spilt Milk), the band parted ways, and Roger began a career that saw him in bands including Imperial Drag, The Moog Cookbook, and TV Eyes, as well as contributing to albums from Ringo Starr, Beck, Morrissey, Lana Del Rey, Blink 182, Johnny Cash, and Adele among others.



He also continued to record as a solo artist, most recently releasing the EP Glamping independently in 2020. That was soon reissued with three live bonus tracks, but neither received a wide release. That brings us to 2023, and now Roger is ready to unveil 4 new songs - two co-written with Glamping's Chris Price (Emitt Rhodes).



With four new studio tracks, the four from Glamping plus the three live bonus tracks from its expanded edition, and five brand new bonus tracks (3 live and two instrumentals), Radio Daze & Glamping revitalizes the musical landscape of Roger Joseph Manning Jr., making his music available worldwide, on multiple formats, and essential.



Radio Daze & Glamping Tracklist:

1. I Feel Good, Bad, Fine

2. Rockin' It Our Way

3. I'm Startin' A Band

4. On Our Way To The Moon

5. Operator

6. Funhouse

7. Is It All A Dream

8. I'm Not Your Cowboy

9. What You Don't Know About The Girl (Live) [Bonus Track]

10. Operator (Live) [Bonus Track]

11. Creeple People (Live) [Bonus Track]

12. Down In Front (Live) [Bonus Track]

13. Too Late For Us Now (Live) [Bonus Track]

14. I'm Not Your Cowboy (Live) [Bonus Track]

15. I'm Startin' A Band (Instrumental)

16. On Our Way To The Moon (Instrumental)

Related Stories

More Roger Joseph Manning Jr News