Jimi Hendrix Estate Streaming Rare Live Concert Recording

(hennemusic) The Jimi Hendrix estate is streaming audio of a 1968 concert in Dallas, TX. The rare live recording captures The Jimi Hendrix Experience at the city's State Fair Music Hall, where they delivered a 9-song performance - opening with the title track to their 1967 debut album, "Are You Experienced", and closing with that record's classic single, "Purple Haze."
Hendrix topped a bill in Dallas that included Soft Machine, The Moving Sidewalks, and The Chessmen. A documentary on the guitarist, "Music, Money, Madness . . . Jimi Hendrix In Maui", is screening in theaters this month.
Directed by John McDermott and produced by Janie Hendrix, George Scott and McDermott, the film chronicles the Jimi Hendrix Experience's visit to the Hawaiian island and how they became involved in the ill-fated 1971 "Rainbow Bridge" movie produced by their controversial manager Michael Jeffery, who arranged for a free Hendrix concert on the lower slope of the dormant Haleakala volcano to added to the package. Stream the Dallas show and read more here.
