Jimmy Page Explains Why He Is Not On Ozzy's New Album (2022 In Review)

Michael Angulia | December 15, 2022
Jimmy Page Explains Why He Is Not On Ozzy's New Album was a top 22 story from April 2022: Ozzy Osbourne recently revealed that he has finished his brand new album that will feature a number of legendary special guests, but one legend that turned down a request to appear on the record was Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page.

The new album will include appearances from Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Ozzy's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi. Page explained why he turned down the invitation to Classic Rock (via NME), "I will never be one of those people who'll record alone and send someone a file. I never went into music in the first place to do that - it was for playing together."

Page did reportedly tell the magazine, "There's various things I'm working towards. It's not just one thing, it's multiple things, and I don't want to even give a hint, because if you do... you give a one-sentence sound bite, and then if it doesn't materialize, it's like: 'Why didn't you do a solo album?' So I don't want to say what it is that I've got planned, because I don't want to give people the chance to misinterpret it."

