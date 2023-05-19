Jimmy Buffett took to social media to inform fans that he has been forced to cancel his concert scheduled this Saturday, May 20th, in Charleston, SC, after he was hospitalized.
The post began with, "The Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band concert at Credit One Stadium in Charleston, scheduled for this Saturday May 20th, is being rescheduled. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticket purchasers directly."
It was followed by a personal message from Buffett. He wrote, "Hello my faithful fans in Charleston and beyond. These few words from Mark Twain about life changes, seemed perfect to pass on at this time. 'Challenges,' he said, 'make life interesting, however overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.'
"I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California 'winter tour,' and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston.
"I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention. Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you. I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I'll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.
"You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, 'NOT YET!'
"Love to all JB"
Corey Taylor Not Expecting To Get Rock Hall Induction- Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized And Postpones Concert- Blur Return- Def Leppard- more
Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event- Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic- more
GMA Goes Behind the Scenes at Garth Brooks' Las Vegas Residency- Chase Rice Pays Tribute to His Late Father With 'For A Day'- more
Hozier Announces New Album 'Unreal Unearth'- $uicideboy$ Announce US Arena And Amphitheater Grey Day Tour- more
What's Doing with Joe Bonamassa
Root 66: Ian Jones- Arkansauce- Steve Dawson- The Petersens
Duff McKagan - This is the Song
Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Corey Taylor Not Expecting To Get Rock Hall Induction
Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized And Postpones Concert
Def Leppard Stream Drastic Symphonies Version Of 'When Love And Hate Collide'
blur Share Song From First New Album In 8 Years
Arctic Rain Share Cover Of Journey Classic 'Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)'
Mercury Studios To Release Hot Tuna Acoustic Three-Cd Boxed Set
Lockjaw Premiere 'I Can't Escape' Video
Silence & Light Release 'Purple' Lyric Video