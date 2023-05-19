Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized And Postpones Concert

Jimmy Buffett took to social media to inform fans that he has been forced to cancel his concert scheduled this Saturday, May 20th, in Charleston, SC, after he was hospitalized.

The post began with, "The Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band concert at Credit One Stadium in Charleston, scheduled for this Saturday May 20th, is being rescheduled. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticket purchasers directly."

It was followed by a personal message from Buffett. He wrote, "Hello my faithful fans in Charleston and beyond. These few words from Mark Twain about life changes, seemed perfect to pass on at this time. 'Challenges,' he said, 'make life interesting, however overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.'

"I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California 'winter tour,' and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston.

"I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention. Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you. I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I'll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.

"You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, 'NOT YET!'

"Love to all JB"

