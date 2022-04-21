Jordan Davis To Rock 'Buy Dirt' On Ellen

Promo photo courtesy MCA

(MCA Nashville) Jordan Davis has announced that he will perform his hit song "Buy Dirt" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this Friday, April 22. Check local listings for details.



Marking his fourth #1 single at country radio, "Buy Dirt" (feat. Luke Bryan) has garnered more than 250 million streams globally. Davis wrote the Platinum-Certified hit alongside his brother Jacob and fellow sibling tandem Matt and Josh Jenkins.

"Buy Dirt" is currently up for Top Country Song at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, after receiving three ACM Awards nods, a CMA nomination for Musical Event of the Year, and a nomination for Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards.



After selling out shows across the country, Davis is currently on the second leg of his BUY DIRT TOUR, with this weekend's stops in New Orleans, LA (4/21), Dallas, TX (4/22) and Katy, TX (4/23).

Taking the stage at high profile festivals including Stagecoach, Faster Horses, Watershed and more, Davis is on the road through summer, including headlining at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium (9/27 and 9/28) for the first time. A full list of upcoming tour dates and tickets are available here.

Related Stories

Jordan Davis And Luke Bryan Take 'Buy Dirt' To No 1

Jordan Davis Announces Buy Dirt Tour

Jordan Davis Releases New Single 'Need To Not'

News > Jordan Davis