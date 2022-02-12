Jordan Red Preview 'Spilling My Blood'

Alt rockers Jordan Red have shared a trailer for the lyric video for their forthcoming single "Spilling My Blood," which is set to be released on February 25th.

The band's sixth single was mixed, mastered and produced by Romesh Dodangoda (Bring Me The Horizon, Bullet For My Valentine, Holding Absence) and features artwork by renowned photographer and digital artist, Nathersonn (Five Finger Death Punch, Tommy Vext, Black Stone Cherry).

They had this to say about the track, "It's about no longer being able to escape the feeling that your whole life is being torn apart as everything you worked for is systematically destroyed and taken away.

"When your backs against the wall you have two choices; you can either lay down and die, or stand up and fight. This is for those that choose to fight." Watch the trailer below:

