Journey Celebrate July 4th With 'United We Stand'

Video still

Journey celebrated July 4th with the release of a visualizer video for their new song "United We Stand". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Freedom".

The new album is set to hit stores this coming Friday, July 8th. The band had this to say about the new song, "More than ever, we need to take care of each other and look after one another. 'United We Stand' is a reminder that together we can make a difference. 'United We Stand' is out now."

Lead guitarist Neal Schon previously explained the origins of the new album, "During the pandemic, there wasn't much to do. I spent a lot of time in my little studio at home, learning how to play keyboards and looping. Some of those ideas ended up being songs. So it kind of came out of nowhere." Stream the new song below:

