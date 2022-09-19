.

Journey Celebrating Faithfully Anniversary On The Goldbergs

Keavin Wiggins | 09-19-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Journey Frontiers album art
Frontiers album art

The 40th anniversary of Journey's hit song, "Faithfully," will be celebrated as the featured song on the season premiere of the ABC-TV comedy The Goldbergs on Wednesday, September 21 at 8:30 p.m.

Jonathan Cain, who wrote the song, had this to say, "It's truly an honor for me and my band mates to have 'Faithfully' featured in the season premiere of The Goldbergs.

"We're big fans of the show and hope our fans enjoy hearing one of our biggest hits in the episode. We're looking forward to watching the episode."

The Goldbergs, a sitcom featuring a suburban family living in the 1980s, features a hit song from the 1980s into each episode. The inclusion of "Faithfully" aligns perfectly with the 40th anniversary of its recording.

According to the announcement, "'Faithfully' was recorded in 1982, and released as the second single from their album Frontiers in 1983. Cain began writing the song with only the lyrics "highway run into the midnight sun" on a paper napkin while on a tour bus headed to Saratoga Springs, NY.

"The next day, he completed the song in full in only a half-hour. Cain finished composing the song on a backstage grand piano at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, where the band performed it for the first time."

Related Stories


Journey Celebrating Faithfully Anniversary On The Goldbergs

Journey Planning Tour Early Next Year

Neal Schon Rocks 'Don't Stop Believin' On America's Got Talent

Journey Top Rock Chart With New Album 'Freedom'

Journey Stream New Album Freedom And Launch Residency

Journey Music and Merch

News > Journey

advertisement
Day In Rock

Red Hot Chili Peppers Going Pink For Black Friday- Van Halen Stage Dedicated In Band's Hometown- Journey- Metallica- more

Ozzy Scores Biggest Hit Ever- Journey Planning Tour Early Next Year- 80s Hair Bands On This Season's The Top Ten Revealed- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Streams New Mammoth WVH Song- Ellefson-Soto Share Like A Bullet Video- Clutch- more

Ozzy Osbourne Has Unreleased Material With Taylor Hawkins- New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Has Spinal Tumor Removed- more

Nickelback San Quentin Video- Soilwork and Night Flight Orchestra's David Andersson Dead At 47- Ozzy Osbourne Previews Miniseries- more

advertisement
Reviews

Quick Flicks: Schemers

Pink Floyd - Animals 2018 Remix

Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2

Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1

Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India

Latest News

Van Halen Stage Dedicated In Band's Hometown

Iron Maiden Recruit Within Temptation For Legacy Of The Beast

Clutch Launched New Album With Livestream Concert From Baltimore

NYTT LAND Take Ritual Country With New EP

Singled Out: Evol Walks' Back Where You Belong

Red Hot Chili Peppers Going Pink For Black Friday

Journey Celebrating Faithfully Anniversary On The Goldbergs

Metallica Share Helping Hands Concert Details