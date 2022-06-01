Journey Deliver You Got The Best Of Me Video

Journey have shared a music video for their single, "You Got The Best Of Me". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Freedom", which will be hitting stores on July 8th.
Founding lead guitarist and producer Neal Schon previous had this to say about the single featured in the video, "I wanted kind of a punky rendition of 'Any Way You Want It'.
"I usually don't go in saying I'm going to look for something like that, but then it just came to me, like "Wheel in the Sky" did years ago. It just kind of flew out of my mouth."
The video has arrived as the band prepares to launch their four-date Las Vegas Residency at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas next month (July 15, 16, 22, and 23) where they will be joined by a symphony orchestra. Watch the video below:
