.

Journey Launching Residency With Orchestra This Week

Keavin Wiggins | 07-12-2022

Journey Residency poster
Residency poster

Rock legends Journey will be celebrating the release of their brand new studio album, "Freedom", with the launch of their Las Vegas residency later this week.

The special shows at the Resorts World Theatre will feature the band joined by a symphony orchestra. The residency kicks off this Friday, July 15th, with additional dates on the 16th, 22nd, and 23rd.

Their new album, "Freedom", hit stores last Friday and marked the band's first new album of new material since their 2011 release, "Eclipse". Check out the song "United We Stand" below:

Journey Launching Residency With Orchestra This Week

