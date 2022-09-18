.

Journey Planning Tour Early Next Year

09-18-2022

Journey Video still
Video still

Journey guitarist Neal Schon has revealed that the band plans to once again team up with Toto for a tour that they will be launching in the U.S. early next year.

The two bands teamed up early this year for U.S. tour and Schon shared during an appearance on the Talk Is Jericho podcast that they will not only being doing U.S. dates, but also shows in Europe and Japan, and a chance of South American dates.

Schon said, "We've already got 40 shows that are gonna start around the same time that we did this year, in February. We're going with Toto again, and we're gonna do the secondary markets in the United States and do some of the main markets that we didn't hit this last time.

"And then we're gonna take a little break and then we're gonna go overseas. We're gonna go over to Europe, we're gonna go to Japan and possibly South America." Listen to the full podcast episode here.

