Journey Postpone Rest Of North American Tour Due To COVID-19

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Journey have announced that they have postponed the final dates of their current North American tour due to a band member testing positive for COVID-19.

"The last four remaining shows of Journey's tour are unfortunately postponed due to a band member testing positive for COVID," shared Journey on social media. "The shows will be rescheduled for a later date, more information will be provided on the band websites shortly. Please hold on to your tickets at this time."

Dates affected include stops in Washington, DC (May 10), Hartford, CT (May 11), Toronto, ON (May 13) and Quebec City, QC (May 16). Journey launched the spring tour in Pittsburgh, PA on February 22, months ahead of the July 8 release of their new album, "Freedom." Get more details here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

