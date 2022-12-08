Journey Recruit Def Leppard Manager Amid Legal Battle

Journey have hired Def Leppard manager Mike Kobayashi to take over management duties for band amid the recent legal battle between guitarist/co-founder Neal Schon and longtime keyboardist Jonathan Cain.
Kobayashi, a partner with the of CSM Management firm, confirmed to Billboard this week that he was "just hired" by the band. He takes over for Schon and Cain who had previously handled the duties.
Schon made headlines after he launched legal action against Cain over a band American Express card. Neal explained via social media, "All I want to see is our Records. Cain is lying as I DO NOT HAVE FULL ACCESS as he states. I'm now a 50% owner. I'm the founder President and Secretary / manager of Nomota LLC that we started in 1998 and have every right to see what's gone on in there."
