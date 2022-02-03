.

Journey Recruit Toto To Replace Ill Billy Idol For American Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 02-03-2022

Journey Tour poster
Journey have announced that they will be joined by Toto on their upcoming American tour after Billy Idol was forced to pull out of the trek due to health issues.

Idol announced that he will be undergoing surgery to deal with a chronic sinus infection. He said, "I am absolutely gutted that I won't be able to perform the upcoming dates with Journey as planned."

Two additional dates have also been added to the tour, Friday, March 4th at the Giant Center in Hershey, PA and Sunday, March 6th at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH.

Neal Schon had this to say, "It's that time - time to get back to where we are used to being - on Stage! "e are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible.

"The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited!  Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon Friends."

Toto's Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams added, "We are looking forward to staging 40 shows with Journey across the U.S. Most of the guys are lifelong friends, and it'll be a pleasure to spend quality time together. We all wish Billy the best. Can't wait to get back out on the road in the coming weeks."

Freedom Tour 2022 Dates


Tuesday, February 22 -   Pittsburgh, PA -   PPG Paints Arena
Wednesday, February 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Friday, February 25 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
Sunday, February 27 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Monday, February 28 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Wednesday, March 2 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Friday, March 4 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center
Sunday, March 6 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
Tuesday, March 8 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena
Saturday, March 12 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Monday, March 14 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Wednesday, March 16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Thursday, March 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
Saturday, March 19 - N. Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
Monday, March 21 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Thursday, March 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
Sunday, March 27 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Monday, March 28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Thursday, March 31 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Friday, April 1 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Monday, April 4 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Tuesday, April 5 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Thursday, April 7 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
Saturday, April 9 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
Monday, April 11 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Wednesday, April 13 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Friday, April 15 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Wednesday, April 20 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Thursday, April 21 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
Sunday, April 24 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
Monday, April 25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Wednesday, April 27 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Thursday, April 28 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Saturday, April 30 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
Monday, May 2 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
Wednesday, May 4 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Thursday, May 5 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Saturday, May 7 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Monday, May 9 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Wednesday, May 11 - Hartford, CT - XL Center

