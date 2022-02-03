Journey Recruit Toto To Replace Ill Billy Idol For American Tour

Tour poster

Journey have announced that they will be joined by Toto on their upcoming American tour after Billy Idol was forced to pull out of the trek due to health issues.

Idol announced that he will be undergoing surgery to deal with a chronic sinus infection. He said, "I am absolutely gutted that I won't be able to perform the upcoming dates with Journey as planned."

Two additional dates have also been added to the tour, Friday, March 4th at the Giant Center in Hershey, PA and Sunday, March 6th at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH.

Neal Schon had this to say, "It's that time - time to get back to where we are used to being - on Stage! "e are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible.

"The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon Friends."



Toto's Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams added, "We are looking forward to staging 40 shows with Journey across the U.S. Most of the guys are lifelong friends, and it'll be a pleasure to spend quality time together. We all wish Billy the best. Can't wait to get back out on the road in the coming weeks."

Freedom Tour 2022 Dates

Tuesday, February 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints ArenaWednesday, February 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo CenterFriday, February 25 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS ArenaSunday, February 27 - Newark, NJ - Prudential CenterMonday, February 28 - Boston, MA - TD GardenWednesday, March 2 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars ArenaFriday, March 4 - Hershey, PA - Giant CenterSunday, March 6 - Manchester, NH - SNHU ArenaTuesday, March 8 - Albany, NY - MVP ArenaSaturday, March 12 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv ForumMonday, March 14 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy CenterWednesday, March 16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile CenterThursday, March 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom CenterSaturday, March 19 - N. Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank ArenaMonday, March 21 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise CenterThursday, March 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint ArenaSunday, March 27 - Portland, OR - Moda CenterMonday, March 28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenaThursday, March 31 - San Francisco, CA - Chase CenterFriday, April 1 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 CenterMonday, April 4 - Anaheim, CA - Honda CenterTuesday, April 5 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com ArenaThursday, April 7 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San DiegoSaturday, April 9 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River ArenaMonday, April 11 - Denver, CO - Ball ArenaWednesday, April 13 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines CenterFriday, April 15 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King CenterWednesday, April 20 - Tampa, FL - Amalie ArenaThursday, April 21 - Orlando, FL - Amway CenterSunday, April 24 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank CenterMonday, April 25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm ArenaWednesday, April 27 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone ArenaThursday, April 28 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum CenterSaturday, April 30 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein CenterMonday, May 2 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate ArenaWednesday, May 4 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel ArenaThursday, May 5 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge FieldhouseSaturday, May 7 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldhouseMonday, May 9 - Washington, DC - Capital One ArenaWednesday, May 11 - Hartford, CT - XL Center

Related Stories

Jesse Mac Cormack Journeys To 'Blue World' With New Video

Journey, Billy Idol, Toto Announced North American Tour 2021 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Warned Fans About Online Imposter 2021 In Review

Journey Star Missed New Year's Eve TV Performance Due To Covid

News > Journey