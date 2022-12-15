Journey Share 'Only The Young' Lollapalooza Video

(hennemusic) Journey are streaming video of a performance of their 1980s track, "Only The Young", from their newly-released package, "Live In Concert At Lollapalooza."
The set captures the band's headlining set at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL in July of 2021, which featured songs from seven Journey studio records while mixing classic hits and tracks with material from their 2022 album, "Freedom."
"Journey: Live In Concert At Lollapalooza" is now available in multiple formats, including 2CD+DVD, Blu-ray, 3LP Black Vinyl and a Frontiers Music SRL webstore exclusive 3LP Limited Edition Green version.
Journey recently announced dates for the 2023 Freedom tour of North America, which also celebrates the group's 50th anniversary since their formation in San Francisco, CA in 1973.
Stream video of the "Only The Young" live performance from Lollapalooza here.
Journey's Don't Stop Believin' Added To National Recording Registry (2022 In Review)
Journey Recruit Def Leppard Manager Amid Legal Battle
Journey's Neal Schon Comments On Financial Dispute With Jonathan Cain
Neal Schon Suggests Journey Reunite With Gregg Rolie
Rolling Stones Announce Immersive Virtual Concert Event- Megadeth Preview Killing Time Video- Journey- more
Pantera, Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Welcome to Rockville- Ghost Deliver 'Mary On A Cross'- The Acacia Strain Return- more
Ozzy Osbourne Scores Career First With Eric Clapton Collaboration- Rage Against The Machine's Tim Commerford Battling Prostate Cancer- more
KISS Announce Their Final UK Tour Dates- Pantera's Rex Brown Misses Knotfest Show Due To Illness- ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour- more
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Rolling Stones Announce Immersive Virtual Concert Event
Redlight King Premiere 'Heavy Heart' Video
The Kut Reissuing 'Waiting For Christmas' For Charity
Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate The 40th Anniversary of 'Thank God For Kids'
Journey Share 'Only The Young' Lollapalooza Video
Megadeth Tease 'Killing Time' Video
Singled Out: The 2Trax Sessions' Columbia
Jimmy Page Explains Why He Is Not On Ozzy's New Album (2022 In Review)