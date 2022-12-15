.

Journey Share 'Only The Young' Lollapalooza Video

Bruce Henne | December 15, 2022
Album art

(hennemusic) Journey are streaming video of a performance of their 1980s track, "Only The Young", from their newly-released package, "Live In Concert At Lollapalooza."

The set captures the band's headlining set at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL in July of 2021, which featured songs from seven Journey studio records while mixing classic hits and tracks with material from their 2022 album, "Freedom."

"Journey: Live In Concert At Lollapalooza" is now available in multiple formats, including 2CD+DVD, Blu-ray, 3LP Black Vinyl and a Frontiers Music SRL webstore exclusive 3LP Limited Edition Green version.

Journey recently announced dates for the 2023 Freedom tour of North America, which also celebrates the group's 50th anniversary since their formation in San Francisco, CA in 1973.

Stream video of the "Only The Young" live performance from Lollapalooza here.

