.

Journey Stream 'You Got the Best Of Me' And Announce Freedom Album

Keavin Wiggins | 04-26-2022

Journey Single art
Single art

Journey have shared their brand new single "You Got The Best Of Me", to celebrate the announcement of their first full studio album of new music in eleven years.

The iconic band's new album will be entitled "Freedom", and it is set to be released on July 8th. It marks their first new record since their 2011 released "Eclipse".

Neal Schon had this to say about the album's first single, "I wanted kind of a punky rendition of 'Any Way You Want It'. I usually don't go in saying I'm going to look for something like that, but then it just came to me, like "Wheel in the Sky" did years ago. It just kind of flew out of my mouth."

Schon also explains the origins of the new album, "During the pandemic, there wasn't much to do. I spent a lot of time in my little studio at home, learning how to play keyboards and looping. Some of those ideas ended up being songs. So it kind of came out of nowhere." See the album's tracklisting and stream the new single below:

Freedom tracklisting


Together We Run
Don't Give Up On Us
Still Believe In Love
You Got The Best Of Me
Live To Love Again
The Way We Used To Be
Come Away With Me
After Glow
Let It Rain
Holdin On
All Day and All Night
Don't Go
United We Stand
Life Rolls On
Beautiful As You Are

Journey's "You Got The Best Of Me" Stream

