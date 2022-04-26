Journey Stream 'You Got the Best Of Me' And Announce Freedom Album

Single art

Journey have shared their brand new single "You Got The Best Of Me", to celebrate the announcement of their first full studio album of new music in eleven years.

The iconic band's new album will be entitled "Freedom", and it is set to be released on July 8th. It marks their first new record since their 2011 released "Eclipse".

Neal Schon had this to say about the album's first single, "I wanted kind of a punky rendition of 'Any Way You Want It'. I usually don't go in saying I'm going to look for something like that, but then it just came to me, like "Wheel in the Sky" did years ago. It just kind of flew out of my mouth."

Schon also explains the origins of the new album, "During the pandemic, there wasn't much to do. I spent a lot of time in my little studio at home, learning how to play keyboards and looping. Some of those ideas ended up being songs. So it kind of came out of nowhere." See the album's tracklisting and stream the new single below:

Freedom tracklisting

Together We RunDon't Give Up On UsStill Believe In LoveYou Got The Best Of MeLive To Love AgainThe Way We Used To BeCome Away With MeAfter GlowLet It RainHoldin OnAll Day and All NightDon't GoUnited We StandLife Rolls OnBeautiful As You Are

Journey's "You Got The Best Of Me" Stream

Related Stories

Journey's Don't Stop Believin' Added To National Recording Registry

Former Journey Frontman Returns With New Song

Journey Releasing New Album Called 'Freedom'

Journey Recruit Toto To Replace Ill Billy Idol For American Tour

News > Journey