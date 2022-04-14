Journey's Don't Stop Believin' Added To National Recording Registry

Video still

Journey's iconic hit "Don't Stop Believin'" is among the 25 sound recordings that the Library Of Congress is adding to the National Recording Registry this year.

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry told the Library of Congress, "That song, over the years, has become something that has a life of its own. It's about the people who've embraced it and found the lyrics to be something they can relate to and hold onto and sing."

"The National Recording Registry reflects the diverse music and voices that have shaped our nation's history and culture through recorded sound," Hayden said. "The national library is proud to help preserve these recordings, and we welcome the public's input. We received about 1,000 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry."

The recordings selected for the National Recording Registry bring the number of titles on the registry to 600, representing a small portion of the national library's vast recorded sound collection of nearly 4 million items.

In addition to the musical selections, the new class includes the famous speeches of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, WNYC's broadcasts on 9/11 and a podcast interview with comedian Robin Williams. Stream "Don't Stop Believin'' and see the full Class Of 2022 below:

National Recording Registry, 2022 Selections (chronological order)

"Harlem Strut" - James P. Johnson (1921)Franklin D. Roosevelt: Complete Presidential Speeches (1933-1945)"Walking the Floor Over You" - Ernest Tubb (1941) (single)"On a Note of Triumph" (May 8, 1945)"Jesus Gave Me Water" - The Soul Stirrers (1950) (single)"Ellington at Newport" - Duke Ellington (1956) (album)"We Insist! Max Roach's Freedom Now Suite" - Max Roach (1960) (album)"The Christmas Song" - Nat King Cole (1961) (single)"Tonight's the Night" - The Shirelles (1961) (album)"Moon River" - Andy Williams (1962) (single)"In C" - Terry Riley (1968) (album)"It's a Small World" - The Disneyland Boys Choir (1964) (single)"Reach Out, I'll Be There" - The Four Tops (1966) (single)Hank Aaron's 715th Career Home Run (April 8, 1974)"Bohemian Rhapsody" - Queen (1975) (single)"Don't Stop Believin'" - Journey (1981) (single)"Canciones de Mi Padre" - Linda Ronstadt (1987) (album)"Nick of Time" - Bonnie Raitt (1989) (album)"The Low End Theory" - A Tribe Called Quest (1991) (album)"Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" - Wu-Tang Clan (1993) (album)"Buena Vista Social Club" (1997) (album)"Livin' La Vida Loca" - Ricky Martin (1999) (single)"Songs in A Minor" - Alicia Keys (2001) (album)WNYC broadcasts for the day of 9/11 (Sept. 11, 2001)"WTF with Marc Maron" (Guest: Robin Williams) (April 26, 2010)

Related Stories

Former Journey Frontman Returns With New Song

Journey Releasing New Album Called 'Freedom'

Journey Recruit Toto To Replace Ill Billy Idol For American Tour

Jesse Mac Cormack Journeys To 'Blue World' With New Video

News > Journey