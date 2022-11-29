Journey's Neal Schon Comments On Financial Dispute With Jonathan Cain

(hennemusic) Journey guitarist and cofounder Neal Schon has responded to comments made by Jonathan Cain in reaction to a financial dispute within the Journey organization.
Schon recently launched legal proceedings against his longtime bandmate in an effort to review financial records and access to an American Express credit card he claims Cain set up for his exclusive use under the band's corporate entity Nomata.
The move led to Cain issuing a statement on the matter, claiming the lawsuit "has absolutely no merit" and that he will present "evidence to the court that shows that Neal has been under tremendous financial pressure as a result of his excessive spending and extravagant lifestyle, which led to him running up enormous personal charges on the band's credit card account" despite alleged efforts "to limit his use of the card to legitimate band expenses."
Schon took to social media to respond to recent headlines on the issue, saying: "All I want to see is our Records. Cain is lying as I DO NOT HAVE FULL ACCESS as he states. I'm now a 50% owner. I'm the founder President and Secretary / manager of Nomota LLC that we started in 1998 and have every right to see what's gone on in there."
