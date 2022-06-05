Journey's Neal Schon Rocks National Anthem At NBA Finals

Video still

(hennemusic) Journey guitarist Neal Schon performed the US national anthem prior to Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA on June 2.

The game saw the visiting Boston Celtics defeat the Golden State Warriors 120-108 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Schon was among the founding members of Journey, who formed in San Francisco in 1973; the band will release their new album, "Freedom", on July 8.

Journey will launch the project with a four-date Las Vegas Residency at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas next month, where they will be joined by a symphony orchestra.

Watch Schon perform the national anthem here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

