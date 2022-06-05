(hennemusic) Journey guitarist Neal Schon performed the US national anthem prior to Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA on June 2.
The game saw the visiting Boston Celtics defeat the Golden State Warriors 120-108 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Schon was among the founding members of Journey, who formed in San Francisco in 1973; the band will release their new album, "Freedom", on July 8.
Journey will launch the project with a four-date Las Vegas Residency at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas next month, where they will be joined by a symphony orchestra.
Watch Schon perform the national anthem here.
Journey Deliver You Got The Best Of Me Video
Journey 'Let It Rain' With New Single
Journey Postpone Rest Of North American Tour Due To COVID-19
Journey Share 'You Got The Best Of Me' Visualizer Video
Def Leppard Score Highest Chart Debut In 26 Years- Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Bonus Track 'Nerve Flip'- Metallica- more
Motley Crue and Def Leppard May Expand Stadium Tour- David Lee Roth Hints At Change In Retirement Status- Eddie Van Halen- more
Journey Deliver You Got The Best Of Me Video- Megadeth Announce David Ellefson's Official Replacement- Eddie Van Halen- more
KISS Stars Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Reunite- The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment- Springsteen- more
Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos
Sites and Sounds: Quebec City's Festival d'ete de Quebec 2022
Sites and Sounds: A Summer of Music Awaits in Malta
Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix
Michael Schenker Group (MSG) - Universal
Def Leppard Score Highest Chart Debut In 26 Years
Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Bonus Track 'Nerve Flip'
Metallica Share Live Fade To Black Video
Queen Reach New Chart Milestone
Journey's Neal Schon Rocks National Anthem At NBA Finals
Liam Gallagher Tops UK Charts With C'mon You Know
Clutch Expand Vinyl Reissue Series With Robot Hive/Exodus Album
Foreigner Breaking the Band TV Special Premieres This Month