Judas Priest Plan Special Performance At Rock Hall Induction

Rock Hall induction poster

(hennemusic) Judas Priest drummer Scott Travis is revealing the band's performance plans for their induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next month in a new interview with 107.7 WRKR-FM in Kalamazoo, MI.

The November 5 event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA will see the heavy metal icons honored with the Musical Excellence Award alongside fellow winners Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis; it is given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.

"Naturally, it's a super honor," Travis tells 107.7 WRKR-FM. "I always felt that Priest would get in eventually, only because you can't have something called the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and not have Judas Priest in it. So there were a couple of events prior to this year where we were nominated - I think that's the right word; I'm not sure - but we were in the running. And we didn't quite get in, but I was always confident Priest will get in eventually, and same thing with some of the bands that aren't in yet - they will get in. But yeah, it's a super honor. And there's nothing else you can say about it, really. It's pretty cool."

Travis will be inducted with current band members Rob Halford, bassist Ian Hill and guitarist Glenn Tipton, alongside former members K.K. Downing (guitar), Les Binks (drums) and their late drummer Dave Holland.

Read about the band's performance plans at the 2022 induction ceremony here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Judas Priest Share New Album Update

Pantera And Judas Priest Lead Knotfest Lineups

Judas Priest Tap Queensryche For North American Tour

K.K. Downing Will Attend Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction

Judas Priest Music and Merch

News > Judas Priest