KennyHoopla Streams Travis Barker Produced 'BLINK AND YOU'LL MISS IT' EP

EP cover art

(Arista) KennyHoopla unleashes his anxiously awaited new EP, BLINK AND YOU'LL MISS IT// via Mogul Vision Music/Arista Records. Produced in its entirety by none other than GRAMMY nominated producer Travis Barker, it boasts two new tracks including the critically acclaimed "SABOTAGE//."

Regarding the new EP, Kenny commented, "This capsule is just a batch of songs I made to accompany and celebrate the blink-182 tour! Some old ideas and some new. Just wanted to have fun and make music. There's a lot of nostalgia, grief, and even hope mixed in.'BLINK AND YOU'LL MISS IT//' just kind of represented this tour being a next level for me as an artist and how challenging it can be to live in the moment when the moment can feel unbelievable. Time flies, and there's no more time to waste. I'm also so honored to be putting out music with Travis for a second time, especially right before I join him on blink-182's tour."

Kenny paved the way for the EP with the single "SABOTAGE//." Right out of the gate, it earned widespread acclaim. Stereogum hailed it as "hard-charging," and Brooklyn Vegan asserted, "The song embraces tons of styles--pop punk and indie rock among them--for a unique sound and blunt lyrics."

This summer, KennyHoopla supports blink-182 for a string of dates in North America, joins Limp Bizkit for two shows in the UK, and graces the bills of major festivals on both sides of the pond.

Next up, he will embark on the RAISED BY WOLVES TOUR across North America this fall with support from Groupthink. It notably marks his first headline run since 2021. This jaunt kicks off on September 27 in Boston, MA at Paradise Rock Club, rolls through major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on November 3 in Orlando, FL at The Abbey. See the full confirmed itinerary below.

HEADLINE FALL 2023 TOUR DATES

9/27 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club*

9/29 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall*

9/30 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

10/1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts*

10/4 - Toronto, ON, CAN @ The Opera House*

10/6 - Chicago, IL @ Metro*

10/7 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line*

10/10 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre*

10/11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell*

10/13 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom*

10/14 - Vancouver, BC, CAN @ Fortune Soundclub*

10/15 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox*

10/18 - San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo's 365 Club*

10/20 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box*

10/21 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre*

10/25 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole*

10/27 - Austin, TX @ Scoot In*

10/28 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

10/31 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West*

11/2 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum*

11/3 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey*

*with support from Groupthink



SUMMER 2023 TOUR DATES

7/8 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center^

7/10 - Tampa, FL @ AMALIE Arena ^

7/11 - Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena^

7/13 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena^

7/14 - Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Event w/ Green Day

7/16 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^

8/12 - Leeds, UK @ The Piece Hall^^

8/13 - London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park^^

8/17 - M4 Frequency Festival in St. Poelten, Austria

8/18 - Biddinghuizen, Netherlands @ Lowlands Festival

8/19 - Charleville-Mezieres, France @ Le Cabaret Vert Festival

8/20 - Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop Festival in Hasselt

8/26 - Reading & Leeds Festival, UK

8/27 - Reading & Leeds Festival, UK

9/9 - Cincinnati, OH @ Ohio Is For Lovers Festival

^supporting blink-182

^^supporting Limp Bizkit

Related Stories

More KennyHoopla News