Kid Rock Announces No Snowflakes Summer Arena Concerts

Tour poster

(Live Nation) Kid Rock has announced four No Snowflakes summer concerts with a different special guest in each city, including Chris Janson, Marcus King, Travis Tritt, and Grand Funk Railroad.

Kid Rock will perform live at Moody Center in Austin, TX, on Friday, June 23 with Chris Janson; Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX, on June 24 with Marcus King; Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, on July 1 with Travis Tritt, and a hometown show at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, on July 14 with Grand Funk Railroad.



Kid Rock is a multi-platinum award-winning American rock 'n roll icon. His music has been characterized as a melting pot of musical genres; from rap-rock in the '90s with singles "Bawitdaba" and "Cowboy," to the multi-chart hit "Picture," a collaboration with Sheryl Crow, to the global smash hit, "All Summer Long," charted at No. 1 in eight countries across Europe and Australia. Rock has sold almost 30 million records worldwide and has earned a reputation as one of the hardest working acts in rock n' roll, blowing the roofs off arenas and stadiums on countless cross-country tours and treks around the globe.

Kid Rock holds the Michigan record for most tickets sold with 150,000 for a run of ten consecutive sold-out shows, and set the Little Caesars Arena attendance record in his hometown of Detroit with 86,893 attendees in six sold-out shows. Kid Rock is also a passionate supporter of those who serve in the US Armed Forces, in addition to many other charitable causes through his Kid Rock Foundation. His newest album, Bad Reputation, was released through his own Top Dog Records label. The album features crowd favorites, "Don't Tell Me How To Live", "We The People", and "My Kind of Country", a song he co-wrote with Eric Church and Adam Hood.



Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Tuesday March 7. The general on sale will begin Friday, March 10th at 10am local time on KidRock.com.



2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri Jun 23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center (with Chris Janson)

Sat Jun 24 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena (with Marcus King)

Sat Jul 01 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena (with Travis Tritt)

Fri Jul 14 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena (with Grand Funk Railroad)

Related Stories

Eagles, Guns N' Roses Stars, Blake Shelton Rock Tom Petty Classic With The Miraculous Love Kids

My Kid Brother Deliver 'Spilt Salt' Video And Announce Album

Grand Funk Railroad Add Kid Rock Dates To Their Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour

Kid Rock Tour To Feature Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad, and Jason Bonham

More Kid Rock News