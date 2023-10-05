Nervous Kids Release 'Anyone But You' And ink With Wiretap Records

(Earshot) SoCal's Nervous Kids have announced their signing to LA based punk rock powerhouse indie Wiretap Records, which will release their new EP in Spring of 2024. Today, the band is sharing their new music video for the song "Anyone But You."

Of the new clip, Idobi Radio writes, "The video itself takes things right back to the basics. Four friends, a garage and a camcorder. Just the way that those before them did, it's a tribute to the simpler times and to what it means to make something with the people you love. Visually it crackles with age, looking thirty years old even in HD. Then there's the band, giving their all to a song that clearly means the world to them."

The band says, "The inspiration for this song is my girlfriend, Victoria, and how that relationship gives me hope when life can seem bleak a lot of the time. Going into the studio for the first time ever was a bit nerve-racking, but turned out to be an insightful and super fun experience. Getting to record with Alex was a huge privilege, and we're so beyond stoked with how everything turned out! It's an honor to be joining Wiretap amongst their roster of so many great bands."

Although the band didn't officially form until the summer of 2022, the emo-punk project Nervous Kids began as a solo act during the COVID-19 lockdown of 2020. With live music making a comeback and mandates being lifted, the 4-piece came together with the lineup consisting of Ryan DeMint on lead vocals/guitar, Damian Morales on bass, Arturo Lara on guitar and Rodrigo Rosales on drums. The band's music takes inspiration from both punk and emo, bringing high energy and fast tempos with lyrics that delve deep into human emotions, ranging from topics such as depression, love, heartbreak and trauma. Since the inception of the band, they have continued to play as many shows as possible around their hometown of Southern California. In March of 2023, the band embarked on their first official studio session with producer Alex Estrada (Joyce Manor/Touche Amore) and released their latest single 'Anyone but You' in June 2023.

