Dolly Parton, Kid Rock, More Added To All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood

(2911) An All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood is coming to a theater near you next month, featuring star-studded performances of Greenwood’s career hit songs. This one-night-only event will premiere in movie theaters across the United States over Veterans Day 2023 weekend, Sunday, November 12, just in time to honor those who served this great nation. Dolly Parton, Kid Rock, Paula Deen, and President George W. Bush will join in on the festivities to honor Greenwood with special video moments throughout the show!

An All-Star Salute to Lee Greenwood will premiere in movie theaters on Sunday, November 12, and will include performances by Dustin Lynch, Lee Brice, Michael Ray, Michael W. Smith + The Isaacs, The Oak Ridge Boys, Tracy Lawrence, Big & Rich, Jamey Johnson, Gavin DeGraw, Scott Stapp of Creed, Crystal Gayle, Sam Moore + T. Graham Brown, Larry Gatlin + Debby Boone, Mark Wills, Home Free, The Frontmen, Ty Herndon + Janie Fricke, and more!

Lee Greenwood, a country music icon whose songs have been cherished for years, was honored with each artist gracing the stage performing one of his songs. More than twenty artists, forty years of hits, and a sold-out arena proved that ‘America’s patriot’ Lee Greenwood continues to shine and impact lives everywhere he goes.

Also, as a part of the event, Concerts 4 A Cause, a 501c3 organization, has teamed up with Greenwood to allow the public to sponsor a veteran and their guest/caregiver to enjoy the spectacular live concert event. Tickets to see this amazing tribute concert are available at fathomevents.com. If you can’t attend but want to sponsor a veteran and their caregiver to attend, go to adoptavet.com and it’s only $50!

