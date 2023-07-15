King Parrot Announce North American Tour

Tour poster

(Earsplit) Australia's King Parrot have announced their return to North America beginning late next month! King Parrot last ventured across the pond back in 2018 and have been toiling away in Australia until the right moment to invade again.

Having unleashed their latest EP, Holed Up In The Lair, during the Covid era, the band are ready to hit the road and do what they do best: Demolish stages as only King Parrot knows how!



Not only will they appear at festivals like Full Terror Assault and RPM Fest, they'll also play alongside metal legends Pantera and Lamb Of God at five massive shows on the East Coast as well as seven shows with stoner giants Weedeater and a slew of headlining dates around the rest of the US and Canada.

Vocalist Matt Young comments, "It's bloody satisfying to announce our return to North America and continue the work that we have done over the last decade. It really was our second home before the world stood still for a minute, so to have this opportunity to pick up where we left off is something we are truly grateful for. The honor of supporting Pantera is something we don't take lightly, and there was no way in hell we were going to turn that down. KING PARROT has a hell of a point to prove, and we have just as much venom in us as the day we first set foot on US soil in 2014. We'll see you all on the road real soon, so prepare for carnage in the pit!"



KING PARROT:

8/26/2023 Poor Boys - New Orleans, LA

8/27/2023 Moseys - Panama City, FL *On Sale 7/15

8/28/2023 Nice Guys - Cape Coral, FL

8/29/2023 Tribbles - Piedmont, SC *On Sale 7/15

8/30/2023 Snug Harbor - Charlotte, NC w/ Weedeater

8/31/2023 Black Cat - Washington, DC w/ Weedeater

9/01/2023 The Meadows - Brooklyn, NY w/ Weedeater

9/02/2023 RPM Fest - Montague, MA w/ Weedeater

9/03/2023 Mohawk Place - Buffalo, NY w/ Weedeater

9/04/2023 Sanctuary - Detroit, MI w/ Weedeater

9/05/2023 House Of Targ - Ottawa, ON

9/06/2023 Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC

9/07/2023 Maine Savings Amphitheater - Bangor, ME w/ Pantera, Lamb Of God

9/08/2023 Bank Of NH Pavilion - Gilford, NH w/ Pantera, Lamb Of God

9/09/2023 Full Terror Assault - Cave In Rock, IL

9/11/2023 Hangar 1819 - Greensboro, NC w/ Weedeater

9/12/2023 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA w/ Pantera, Lamb Of God

9/13/2023 The Camel - Richmond, VA

9/14/2023 Veterans United Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, VA w/ Pantera, Lamb Of God

9/15/2023 Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA w/ Pantera, Lamb Of God

9/16/2023 Hop Springs - Murfreesboro, TN

9/17/2023 Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS

9/18/2023 Turf Club - St Paul, MN

9/19/2023 Lost Lake - Denver, CO

9/21/2023 Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

9/22/2023 Substation - Seattle, WA

9/23/2023 Dantes - Portland, OR

9/24/2023 Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA

9/25/2023 The Echo - Los Angeles, CA

9/26/2023 Soda Bar - San Diego, CA

9/27/2023 Nile Underground - Mesa, AZ

9/28/2023 Rockhouse - El Paso, TX

9/29/2023 White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

9/30/2023 Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

