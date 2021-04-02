King Parrot Excited For A Vulgar Display Of Pantera Livestream

King Parrot have shared their excitement about opening the Philip H. Anselmo And The Illegals’ A Vulgar Display Of Pantera livestream that will be taking place next week.
Frontman Matt “Youngy” Young had this to say about being part of the special show, "It's been a long time between blastbeats, but King Parrot are excited to finally get back to doing what we do best, grinding out brutal tunes that make your ears bleed.
"Joining Phil and The Illegals for a one off livestream event from opposite sides of the globe is sure to be a blast! It'll be the first time we've performed in over twelve months and we'll be firing on all cylinders to make sure this is something special!"
The A Vulgar Display Of Pantera livestream will be taking place on April 9th
Beginning at 7:00pm EDT / 4:00pm PDT. Video on demand will be available through Monday, April 12th at 11:59pm EDT / 8:59pm PDT.
The band shared a video of their Zoom meeting with Phil Anselmo. Watch it below:
