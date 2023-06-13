Lamb Of God and Parkway Drive Headlining New England Metal & Hardcore Fest

Event poster

(Atom Splitter) Lamb Of God and Parkway Drive have been named as the headliners for the New England Metal & Hardcore Fest, which will be taking place on September 15 and 16.

The festival launched back in 1999 and took place at the famed Palladium in Worcester through 2018. It was often held over two or three days, with multiple stages and top-tier acts like Megadeth, Manowar, DragonForce, Opeth, Between the Buried & Me, Meshuggah, Killswitch Engage, Suicidal Tendencies, Anthrax, and more appearing through the years. It was always a "who's who" of the metal and hardcore scene and was a "not to be missed" event each Spring.

It took a brief break after 2018 but it's back and better than ever! The event returns as a two-day extravaganza with an incredible roster of bands gracing three stages - two outside stages and the main room.

Festival founder Scott Lee returns to the fold, working with MassConcerts to make this year's New England Metal & Hardcore Fest the best ever!

"We are very excited to bring back the New England Metal & Hardcore Festival," Lee says. "I feel like we've put together one hell of a lineup for the first gig back in five years. Also, this will be the first year we have ever had the fest outside in the Palladium back parking lot.This is going to be one hell of a party you don't want to miss. WEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!!!"

FRIDAY, 9/15:

Venue: Palladium Outdoors

Doors: 6:00 PM

Tickets: $49 ADV; $55 DOS; 2-day ticket $128.99

Lineup:

PARKWAY DRIVE (Headliner)

The Amity Affliction

Northlane

Make Them Suffer

SATURDAY, 9/16:

Venue: Palladium Outdoors

Doors: 12:00 PM

Tickets: $84.99 ADV; $100.00 DOS; 2-day ticket $128.99

Lineup:

LAMB OF GOD (Headliner)

Hatebreed

Shadows Fall

The Black Dahlia Murder

Dying Fetus

Fit For An Autopsy

Despised Icon

Chelsea Grin

Terror

100 Demons

Vein.fm

200 Stab Wounds

Crown Magnetar

Darkest Hour

Enterprise Earth

Frozen Soul

Fuming Mouth

Gates To Hell

Hazing Over

Judiciary

Momentum

Ringworm

Tribal Gaze

Undeath

Paleface (Swiss)

Jesus Piece

Related Stories

Pantera And Lamb Of God Announce North American Tour

Lamb Of God 'Wake Up Dead' With Megadeth (2022 In Review)

Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Firstborne Deliver Intercontinental Champions

Lamb of God Announce Headbangers Boat Cruise

More Lamb Of God News