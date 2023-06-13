Lamb Of God and Parkway Drive Headlining New England Metal & Hardcore Fest

(Atom Splitter) Lamb Of God and Parkway Drive have been named as the headliners for the New England Metal & Hardcore Fest, which will be taking place on September 15 and 16.
The festival launched back in 1999 and took place at the famed Palladium in Worcester through 2018. It was often held over two or three days, with multiple stages and top-tier acts like Megadeth, Manowar, DragonForce, Opeth, Between the Buried & Me, Meshuggah, Killswitch Engage, Suicidal Tendencies, Anthrax, and more appearing through the years. It was always a "who's who" of the metal and hardcore scene and was a "not to be missed" event each Spring.
It took a brief break after 2018 but it's back and better than ever! The event returns as a two-day extravaganza with an incredible roster of bands gracing three stages - two outside stages and the main room.
Festival founder Scott Lee returns to the fold, working with MassConcerts to make this year's New England Metal & Hardcore Fest the best ever!
"We are very excited to bring back the New England Metal & Hardcore Festival," Lee says. "I feel like we've put together one hell of a lineup for the first gig back in five years. Also, this will be the first year we have ever had the fest outside in the Palladium back parking lot.This is going to be one hell of a party you don't want to miss. WEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!!!"
FRIDAY, 9/15:
Venue: Palladium Outdoors
Doors: 6:00 PM
Tickets: $49 ADV; $55 DOS; 2-day ticket $128.99
Lineup:
PARKWAY DRIVE (Headliner)
The Amity Affliction
Northlane
Make Them Suffer
SATURDAY, 9/16:
Venue: Palladium Outdoors
Doors: 12:00 PM
Tickets: $84.99 ADV; $100.00 DOS; 2-day ticket $128.99
Lineup:
LAMB OF GOD (Headliner)
Hatebreed
Shadows Fall
The Black Dahlia Murder
Dying Fetus
Fit For An Autopsy
Despised Icon
Chelsea Grin
Terror
100 Demons
Vein.fm
200 Stab Wounds
Crown Magnetar
Darkest Hour
Enterprise Earth
Frozen Soul
Fuming Mouth
Gates To Hell
Hazing Over
Judiciary
Momentum
Ringworm
Tribal Gaze
Undeath
Paleface (Swiss)
Jesus Piece
