Lamb of God Announce Summer Headline Tour

(Adrenaline) Lamb of God will be hitting the road this summer for their exclusive 2023 headline tour featuring special guests Ice Nine Kills, Suicide Silence, The Acacia Strain, Frozen Soul and more across select dates.
Produced by Live Nation, the 8-city tour kicks off on August 10 at The Wellmont in Montclair making stops across the U.S. in St. Louis, Oklahoma, Las Vegas, Riverside and more. Check local listings for support acts.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Tuesday, May 2. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, May 5 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
VIP: VIP Merch and Early Entry packages will be available beginning Tuesday, May 2. For more information visit LambofGod.com
LAMB OF GOD 2023 TOUR DATES:
Thu Aug 10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont
Mon Aug 14 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
Fri Aug 18 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater
Mon Aug 21 - Oklahoma City, OK - Criterion
Fri Aug 25 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Sun Aug 27 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Wed Aug 30 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Ampitheater
Mon Sep 11 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena
