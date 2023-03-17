Last In Line Deliver 'House Party At The End Of The World'

(Atom Splitter) Last In Line - frontman Andrew Freeman (ex-Lynch Mob), bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and former Dio comrades-in-arms Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard), and Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath) - enter the final stretch of the release for their new album Jericho, out on March 31.
With the epic album closer "House Party At The End Of The World," Last in Line release the third single from the album, following the previously released "Ghost Town" and "Do The Work."
"House Party At The End Of The World" takes the listener on a journey through the darker side of the human psyche, exploring themes of power, temptation, and the end of times.
According to some music journalists, the distinctive combination of Vivian Campbell's guitar riff and Vinny Appice's drum part brings back the magic of 1984 - listen to the single and decide for yourself!
Jericho will be released on March 31 via earMUSIC. The album features 12 new tracks that are sure to please all fans of the genre.
Jericho Tracklisting:
"Not Today Satan"
"Ghost Town"
"Bastard Son"
"Dark Days"
"Burning Bridges"
"Do The Work"
"Hurricane Orlagh"
"Walls Of Jericho"
"Story Of My Life"
"We Don't Run"
"Something Wicked"
"House Party At The End Of The World"
Last In Line Release 'Do The Work' Video
Last In Line Share Cover Of Beatles Classic 'A Day In Life'
Last In Line Release Video For Unplugged Version Of 'Landslide'
