Led Zeppelin Look Back On 'Going To California' - 2022 In Review

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin had a top 22 story from Jan. 2022 after they revisited their classic acoustic track, "Going To California", on the seventh episode of their 50th anniversary video series about their 1971 album, "Led Zeppelin IV."
The ballad sees Robert Plant joined by Jimmy Page on acoustic guitar and John Paul Jones on mandolin. "There was no barrier to what we could do, or what we would take on," says Page, "because the musicians in this band were capable of doing anything, in any genre."
Led Zeppelin would go on to feature "Going To California" in the acoustic portion of their live shows. One of the most influential and commercially successful albums in the history of music, the band's fourth album topped the charts in the band's native UK and elsewhere, and reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 37 million copies worldwide, including 24 million in the US alone.
Led Zeppelin launched the series in sync with the 50th anniversary of "Led Zeppelin IV", which was released on November 8, 1971. Watch the episode here.
Vanilla Fudge Releasing Remastered Led Zeppelin Covers Album
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online
Robert Plant Content Not Playing With Led Zeppelin
Led Zeppelin Revisit 1972 On 50th Anniversary Series
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Illness Forces Another Cancelation- Bret Michaels Reveals Parti Gras Tour Details- more
Axl Rose Addresses Mic Throwing Incident- Dolly Parton Covering Stones, Skynyrd, Prince On Her Rock Album- more
Vinnie Paul's Estate Reacts To Pantera Reunion- Guns N' Roses Fan Allegedly Injured By Microphone Thrown By Axl Rose- more
Guns N' Roses Announce First Performance Of 2023- Rare 1972 David Bowie TV Performance- Motorhead Expand 'Bad Magic'- more
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Illness Forces Another Cancelation
Bret Michaels Reveals Parti Gras Tour Details
Crobot Postpone Holiday Tour Due To Theft
Jackson Browne In The Studio For Running On Empty's 45th Anniversary
Slash Explained Izzy Not Being Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion - 2022 In Review
Wolfgang Revealed His Favorite Van Halen Albums - 2022 In Review
Avenged Sevenfold Very Influenced By Kanye West - 2022 In Review
Carrie Underwood Made Surprise Appearance In Cobra Kai - 2022 In Review