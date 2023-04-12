.

Led Zeppelin and John Lennon Classics Added To US National Recording Registry

Bruce Henne | 04-12-2023

Led Zeppelin IV album art
IV album art

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin's "Stairway To Heaven" and John Lennon's "Imagine" are among 25 sound recordings newly-selected for induction into the US Library Of Congress National Recording Registry.

Under the terms of the National Recording Preservation Act of 2000, the Librarian - with advice from the Library's National Recording Preservation Board (NRPB) - annually selects 25 recordings that are "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" and are at least 10 years old.

Recordings from 1908 to 2012 are featured in the new series of inductions, including Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young's 1970 album, "Déjà Vu", "Synchronicity" by The Police, the Eurythmics' 1983 hit, "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)", and records by John Denver, Jimmy Buffett, and Madonna, among others.

The 2023 inductions bring the number of titles on the registry to 625, representing a small portion of the national library's vast recorded sound collection of nearly 4 million items.

The epic "Stairway To Heaven" was featured on the UK band's 1971 untitled fourth record, which went on to be referenced as "Led Zeppelin IV" and become one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Lennon recorded "Imagine" for his 1971 self-titled album; it became the best-selling single of his solo-career and one of the world's most-covered songs.

Read more and stream both classic songs here.

