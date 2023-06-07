Led Zeppelin Stream 1973 Madison Square Garden Performance Of 'The Ocean'

Video still

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin is streaming remastered video of a performance of "The Ocean" from a July 1973 show at New York's Madison Square Garden. The upgraded footage arrives during the band's ongoing celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the release of "Houses Of The Holy."

Led Zeppelin is marking the set's milestone anniversary by sharing audio, video and photos from the era across its social media platforms - including the original demo for "The Rain Song" and a live performance of "Over The Hills And Far Away."

The group's fifth studio record, "Houses Of The Holy" delivered Led Zeppelin their third US No. 1 album, which would go on to sell more than 11 million copies in the region.

Watch video of Led Zeppelin rocking "The Ocean" at MSG here.

