.

Led Zeppelin Stream 1973 Madison Square Garden Performance Of 'The Ocean'

Bruce Henne | 06-07-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Led Zeppelin Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin is streaming remastered video of a performance of "The Ocean" from a July 1973 show at New York's Madison Square Garden. The upgraded footage arrives during the band's ongoing celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the release of "Houses Of The Holy."

Led Zeppelin is marking the set's milestone anniversary by sharing audio, video and photos from the era across its social media platforms - including the original demo for "The Rain Song" and a live performance of "Over The Hills And Far Away."

The group's fifth studio record, "Houses Of The Holy" delivered Led Zeppelin their third US No. 1 album, which would go on to sell more than 11 million copies in the region.

Watch video of Led Zeppelin rocking "The Ocean" at MSG here.

Related Stories
Led Zeppelin Stream 1973 Madison Square Garden Performance Of 'The Ocean'

Led Zeppelin Stream Remastered 'Over The Hills And Far Away' 1973 Performance Video

Led Zeppelin and John Lennon Classics Added To US National Recording Registry

Jimmy Page Shares Demo For Led Zeppelin Classic The Rain Song

Jason Bonham May Have Found Unreleased Led Zeppelin Recordings

More Led Zeppelin News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode- Violent Femmes Add Fall Leg- Led Zeppelin- Iron Maiden- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Hersheypark Stadium Concert- Tool Announce North American Tour- QOTSA Tour- more

Day In Country

Dolly Parton Reveals Elvis Almost Sang 'I Will Always Love You'- Thomas Rhett Celebrates '20 Number Ones' with Limited Vinyl- more

advertisement
Reviews

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer

Yes - Mirror to the Sky

Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival

Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023

Latest News

Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode

Violent Femmes Add Fall Leg To 40th Anniversary Tour

Strawbs Announce New Album 'The Magic Of It All'

Calling All Captains Share 'Unlike Me' Video

Led Zeppelin Stream 1973 Madison Square Garden Performance Of 'The Ocean'

Iron Maiden Share Video Of Nicko McBrain Birthday Celebration In Finland

Metallica Perform M72 Tour Debut Of 'Through The Never'

Singled Out: Little Hurt's I Can Do Better Than You