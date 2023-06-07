(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin is streaming remastered video of a performance of "The Ocean" from a July 1973 show at New York's Madison Square Garden. The upgraded footage arrives during the band's ongoing celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the release of "Houses Of The Holy."
Led Zeppelin is marking the set's milestone anniversary by sharing audio, video and photos from the era across its social media platforms - including the original demo for "The Rain Song" and a live performance of "Over The Hills And Far Away."
The group's fifth studio record, "Houses Of The Holy" delivered Led Zeppelin their third US No. 1 album, which would go on to sell more than 11 million copies in the region.
Watch video of Led Zeppelin rocking "The Ocean" at MSG here.
Led Zeppelin Stream Remastered 'Over The Hills And Far Away' 1973 Performance Video
Led Zeppelin and John Lennon Classics Added To US National Recording Registry
Jimmy Page Shares Demo For Led Zeppelin Classic The Rain Song
Jason Bonham May Have Found Unreleased Led Zeppelin Recordings
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode- Violent Femmes Add Fall Leg- Led Zeppelin- Iron Maiden- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Hersheypark Stadium Concert- Tool Announce North American Tour- QOTSA Tour- more
Dolly Parton Reveals Elvis Almost Sang 'I Will Always Love You'- Thomas Rhett Celebrates '20 Number Ones' with Limited Vinyl- more
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode
Violent Femmes Add Fall Leg To 40th Anniversary Tour
Strawbs Announce New Album 'The Magic Of It All'
Calling All Captains Share 'Unlike Me' Video
Led Zeppelin Stream 1973 Madison Square Garden Performance Of 'The Ocean'
Iron Maiden Share Video Of Nicko McBrain Birthday Celebration In Finland
Metallica Perform M72 Tour Debut Of 'Through The Never'
Singled Out: Little Hurt's I Can Do Better Than You