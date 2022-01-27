Lee Brice Premieres 'Soul' Video

Lee Brice has released a music video for his current hit single "Soul". The track come from his latest studio album, "Hey World", and the video was directed by Justin Clough and Chase Lauer.

Brice had this to say, "We had a ball, with every aspect of this song," says Brice. "Finding it, (thank you, JR), hearing it the first time, recording it, singing it, mixing it, shooting the video, all of it.

"I feel like 'Hey World' is my most diverse and at the same time cohesive record I've ever made. We have fun songs to mix in with the heavier ones and I couldn't be happier with how this track turned out.

"The idea that our souls truly connect to each other in unexplainable ways has always been at the core of what I do as a musician, a writer, a producer, and a singer....and I think it's a good reminder to keep with me every day. I hope everybody loves this song as much as I do." Watch the video below:

"Soul" - the #1 most added single at Country Radio upon impact - is off Brice's highly acclaimed album, Hey World.

