Lee Brice Helps Raise Over $570,000 For The Nikki Mitchell Foundation

() Lee Brice helped to raise over $570,000 during a special appearance at the 10th Annual Homecoming Golf & Concert event hosted by The Nikki Mitchell Foundation. On October 8th, Brice took the stage at The Bowery in Myrtle Beach, SC alongside Jamey Johnson to help bring necessary funds and awareness to the organization's fight against pancreatic cancer. The evening surpassed its fundraising goal by bringing in $570,000 to the organization.

The Nikki Mitchell Foundation is dedicated to providing comfort and relief for those affected by pancreatic cancer, while raising supporting research that directly and indirectly affects pancreatic patients.

"The Nikki Mitchell Foundation is excited to have our 10th anniversary Homecoming Golf & Concert break the previous records. Lee Brice and his team did an amazing job for our pancreas patients. Our financial assistance programs will continue to allow patients access to potentially lifesaving treatments and peer to peer support. As Nikki used to say, 'I just felt my heart smile.'" -Rhonda Miles, President of The Nikki Mitchell Foundation

