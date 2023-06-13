Loki's Folly Share 'Trickster' Video

Album art

(Raybee) "On the surface, this song is about all the 'trickster' characters we know from our favorite childhood stories like Anansi, Monkey King, Joker, and, of course, Loki," says Annie Kuchenmeister (age 22, guitarist and singer) of indie-punk sibling band Loki's Folly about their new music video, "Trickster," which is out today on Kitten Robot Records. "These are characters we love for how they force others to question themselves and define what is good for them. On a deeper level, it is about facing tough challenges that maybe you don't really want to go through but that teach you more about who you are and what kind of person you're going to be."

"Trickster" follows the release of their "Don't Come Back" video (about escaping a toxic situation or relationship that you recognize in retrospect) and their high-spirited "Beaches and Peaches" video - the latter of which the band (comprised of Annie, Nissa: age 17, drummer and singer; and Oskar: age 12, bassist and singer) explained to Teen Vogue was chosen "exactly for its silliness."

Incorporating scenes from their Minneapolis neighborhood including East River Flat's Park, Hennepin Island, and Father Hennepin Bluff Park, the video for "Trickster" offers a glimpse into their stomping grounds while also presenting lyrics that talk about testing their own moral limits ("I got a little plan here's what I'm gonna do / I'm gonna make you fall in love play a game of who's who / I'm gonna make you fight and I'm gonna make you cry / I'm gonna make you wanna stab him in the eye").

For their upcoming show at Eagle #34 in Minneapolis (2507 E 25th St. Minneapolis, MN 5540) on Saturday, June 24, Loki's Folly will be performing album tracks such as "The Love Song" (decreeing the toll that bullying has on someone), the high-octane "No Right" (which documents the frustration for the casual injustices women face every day), and the fuzzed-out "Appease the Girl," which features Soul Asylum's Dave Pirner on guitar and is a song Annie wrote about navigating the world as an autistic person. "The song itself is a song I wrote describing the autistic meltdowns I would have in school and the lack of response or care from the adults at the school in that situation," she explained.

Related Stories

More Loki's Folly News