Lonestar Share Reimagined Version Of Amazed

(Milestone) Lonestar have released "Amazed," the reimagined lead single from their forthcoming album, TEN to 1 - a re-recording of 10 of their #1 hits - due out Friday, June 2. Having just celebrated their 30th anniversary in 2022, the original recording of "Amazed" spent 11 weeks in a No. 1 position.



There's something about combining nostalgia with innovation that turns a beloved memory into an engaging new experience. That's the foundation for Lonestar's TEN to 1 - giving fans brand new versions of the hits they have loved for years. Although "Amazed" is one of two songs they didn't experiment with when re-recording.



"We didn't want to mess with 'Amazed' and 'I'm Already There,'" Michael Britt says. "Those songs belong to the fans, and we can't change those because they've heard those songs so many times. They've been a part of people's lives in weddings and things like that, so we didn't want to change those. Drew made this comment to me, 'They're not our songs anymore. They are our fan's songs, and he's right."



Re-recording songs that fans have loved for years can be a tricky proposition, but TEN to 1 strikes the perfect balance between fresh and familiar. It was a labor of love for Lonestar's keyboardist Dean Sams, drummer Keech Rainwater, guitar virtuoso Michael Britt, and lead vocalist Drew Womack.

"We've been doing this for a very long time, and we've been super blessed in our 30 plus years together to have 22 top 10 singles and then have 10 of those go No.1," says founding member Dean Sams, who has produced the group's last six albums. "We've adapted our sound so much over the years through playing live, we've started approaching songs a little bit differently and so we just thought we should put a version of who we are today out there with all 10 of our No. 1's." Michael Britt adds: "Most of these songs we've played for 25 years or so, and we know these songs like the back of our hand. It was fun to be able to record songs that everybody knows and just put a different spin on them because we've changed them over time."



TEN to 1 kicks off with Lonestar's very first No. 1, "No News," which topped the chart in 1996. The 10-song collection then proceeds chronologically with the hits "Come Cryin' To Me," "Everything's Changed," "Amazed," "Smile," "What About Now," "Tell Her," "I'm Already There," "My Front Porch Looking In" and "Mr. Mom."



TEN to 1 Tracklisting:

"No News"

"Come Cryin' To Me"

"Everything's Changed"

"Amazed"

"Smile"

"What About Now"

"Tell Her"

"I'm Already There"

"My Front Porch Looking In"

"Mr. Mom"



After wrapping up their most successful touring year ever last year, Lonestar continues to maintain a busy tour schedule and in 2023 will enjoy a bucket list moment as they headline Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium for the first time on Friday, March 3 - a stop on their national headlining "TEN To 1" Tour. "We've done a few sets there and played the Opry there, but we've never done a real show there and we've wanted to for years," says Britt.



Giving the fans what they want has made Lonestar one of the most successful groups in country music history. Each band member hails from Texas and since they rocketed to national acclaim in 1995, Lonestar has amassed RIAA-certified sales in excess of ten million albums. The band's quadruple-platinum 1999 album Lonely Grill spawned four No. 1 hits (including the global smash "Amazed") and established Lonestar as music's preeminent pop-country band. Lonestar won the 1996 ACM Top New Vocal Group honor as well as 1999 ACM Single of The Year for "Amazed," which also won Song of the Year, 2001 CMA Vocal Group of the Year and 2002 ACM Top Vocal Group.



Lonestar Tour Dates:

Friday, February 17 - Carlsbad, NM - Walter Gerrells Performing Arts & Exhibition Center

Saturday, February 18 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Rodeo

Saturday, February 25 - Kingsland, GA - K-Bay Mardi Gras

Friday, March 3 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Saturday, March 4 - Versailles, OH - BMI Event Center

Thursday, March 16 - Sugarcreek, OH - Ohio Star Theater

Friday, March 17 - Bloomington, IL - Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, March 18 - Flint, MI - Capitol Theatre

Sunday, March 19 - Jackson, MI - The Potter Center at Jackson College

Friday, March 24 - Lake Jackson, TX - The Clarion at Brazosport College

Saturday, March 25 - Marble Falls, TX - Putters & Gutters

Thursday, April 13 - El Cajon, CA - Sycuan Casino Resort

Friday, April 14 - Florence, AZ - Country Thunder Arizona

Saturday, April 15 - Santa Fe, NM - Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino

Sunday, April 16 - Georgetown, TX - Two Step Inn

Friday, May 12 - Lampe, MO - Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater

Saturday, May 13 - Kansas City, KS - Legends Field

Friday, June 16 - Deadwood, SD - Downtown Deadwood (Main Street)

Saturday, July 15 - Tipton, IA - Cedar County Fair

Saturday, July 22 - Twin Lakes, WI - Country Thunder Wisconsin

Friday, August 4 - Camrose, AB - Big Valley Jamboree

Saturday, August 5 - Lake Cowichan, BC - Sunset Country Festival

Saturday, August 12 - Galva, IL - The Back Road Music Festival

Thursday, August 17 - Fairmont, MN - Martin County Fair

Saturday, August 19 - Lakeside Marblehead, OH - Hoover Auditorium

Saturday, September 2 - West Liberty, OH - Country Legends Festival

Saturday, October 7 - Pocomoke City, MD - Dock Jam -

Saturday, October 21 - Kissimmee, FL - Country Thunder Florida

