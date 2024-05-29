Lonestar Cover Eurythmics Classic 'Here Comes The Rain Again'

(Milestone) Lonestar, the highly acclaimed and multi-award-winning country group, have released "Here Comes The Rain Again," their driving rendition of the Eurythmics classic, that is celebrating its 40th anniversary as a single this year. The song is the second glimpse into Lonestar's new project, Iconic, Vol. 1. The five-song EP is the band's thoughtful homage to some of the industry's legendary female vocalists that's due out later this summer (exact date TBA).

Dave Stewart - the song's original producer, co-writer, and Eurythmics co-founder - shares: "Over time, music has proven its ability to transcend genre boundaries, and it's always gratifying to learn that the music Annie and I crafted together continues to inspire other artists. The song was released as a single 40 years ago, and seeing a band like Lonestar put their touch on it in 2024, it's amazing to see it still having an impact."

As a fan of the Eurythmics, Lonestar guitarist Michael Britt suggested they cover "Here Comes The Rain Again" which was originally released in 1984. "I've always liked that song and thought it would be really cool because I love minor key songs like that, and I just felt like that would be something we could transform a little bit," shares Britt. "The biggest challenge was we didn't want to have all that '80s synthesizer on it. So how do you kind of make it sound like the same song without all of that because that's a pretty prominent part? But as soon as we started playing it, it sounded like a Lonestar song. That's the way it's always been with us no matter what cover song we do."

"I knew that song so well that I'm not even sure I looked at lyric sheets," the band's vocalist Drew Womack adds. "That's one that I've been singing forever."

"Here Comes The Rain Again" arrives on the heels of the EP's lead offering, "You Make Loving Fun," (released March 1) the Fleetwood Mac hit from 1977. Lonestar received a glowing endorsement from Mick Fleetwood who said it's "always a compliment to hear...our songs! Christine will be smiling!"

