Lost Ozzfest Film Receiving Special Screening

08-15-2023

August 15, 2023
Acclaimed director Penelope Spheeris (Wayne's World, The Decline of Western Civilization) will be taking part in a special screening of her lost 1990s Ozzfest film "We Sold Our Souls for Rock 'n Roll" .

The special event will be hosted by the Academy Museum this Friday, August 18 at 7:30pm in the David Geffen Theater in Los Angeles. Tickets are available here.

They sent over these details: "Spheeris returns to the world of loud guitars and louder personalities with this documentary, which was produced by Sharon Osbourne.

"Following 1999's edition of Ozzfest, the nomadic metal festival founded and headlined by singer-heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, Spheeris captures blistering, sweat-drenched sets from future multi-platinum megastars System of a Down, Slipknot, and Godsmack at their nu-metal infancy alongside heavy metal royalty Osbourne, Black Sabbath, and Slayer."

