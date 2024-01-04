Sharon Osbourne Explained The Death Of Ozzfest - 2023 In Review

Sharon Osbourne Explained The Death Of Ozzfest was a top 23 story of Nov. 2023: Sharon Osbourne has revealed the reason why she and her husband, legendary metal frontman Ozzy Osbourne decided to pull the plug on Ozzfest, the famed traveling metal music festival that ran for over a decade.
Ozzfest began as a two-day music festival in 1996 in Phoenix, AZ and Devore, Ca, and eventually evolved into a summer tour festival featuring some of the biggest names in hard rock and metal, as well as up and coming groups.
Sharon, Ozzy and their kids Jack and Kelly discussed the festival on the latest episode of their The Osbournes podcast this week and during the chat, Sharon revealed the reason why the pulled the plug on the legendary festival.
She explained, "it was a very weird beast because all the bands were our mates, but the managers were greedy and for some reason they thought that we were making billions on it and we weren't.
"We made a profit. But it was not like, we couldn't retire on it. And managers and agents wanted more and more and more, and it just wasn't cost effective anymore. We stopped, because it just wasn't cost effective."
Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Alleged Ant Snorting Incident - 2023 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Underwent His 'Final Surgery' - 2023 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Death Hoaxes and Vows To Return To The Stage
Ozzy Osbourne Canceled Power Trip Festival Appearance - 2023 In Review
Rage Against the Machine Break Up Again- Ace Frehley Plans Biopic and New Origins Album- more
AC/DC's Chris Slade Sets Record Straight On Axl Rose- Former Mr. Bungle Member Arrested Over Alleged Murder Of Girlfriend- more
Saxon - Hell, Fire and Damnation
Quick Flicks: Billy Idol - Stateline: Live at the Hoover Dam (Blu-ray)
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wyoming Ice Festival
Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar
Rage Against the Machine Break Up Again
Ace Frehley Plans Biopic and New Origins Album
Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary
Megadeth Release Fan-Focused Digital Collectables (NFTS)
Totally Tubular Festival: 80's New Wave Tour Coming This Summer
Tommy Emmanuel Announces U.S. Tour Dates
Jelly Roll Delivering 'Halfway To Hell' This Month
Second Shooter Launching Tour As Debut Album Arrives