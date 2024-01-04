Sharon Osbourne Explained The Death Of Ozzfest - 2023 In Review

Sharon Osbourne Explained The Death Of Ozzfest was a top 23 story of Nov. 2023: Sharon Osbourne has revealed the reason why she and her husband, legendary metal frontman Ozzy Osbourne decided to pull the plug on Ozzfest, the famed traveling metal music festival that ran for over a decade.

Ozzfest began as a two-day music festival in 1996 in Phoenix, AZ and Devore, Ca, and eventually evolved into a summer tour festival featuring some of the biggest names in hard rock and metal, as well as up and coming groups.

Sharon, Ozzy and their kids Jack and Kelly discussed the festival on the latest episode of their The Osbournes podcast this week and during the chat, Sharon revealed the reason why the pulled the plug on the legendary festival.

She explained, "it was a very weird beast because all the bands were our mates, but the managers were greedy and for some reason they thought that we were making billions on it and we weren't.

"We made a profit. But it was not like, we couldn't retire on it. And managers and agents wanted more and more and more, and it just wasn't cost effective anymore. We stopped, because it just wasn't cost effective."

