Love And Rockets Announce New Los Angeles Show

Event poster

(Reybee) Following the sold out Cruel World Festival happening in Pasadena, CA and due to popular demand, Love And Rockets have announced that they will return to the Los Angeles area on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 to the Ace Hotel. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 12th at 10:00am PT here.

Forming in 1985 after the first split of their band Bauhaus, the seminal, groundbreaking trio of Daniel Ash, David J and Kevin Haskins have been keeping busy with preparations for their upcoming national tour, the vinyl reissues of their Beggars Arkive album catalog, and the upcoming release of their brand new cd/digital collection titled My Dark Twin, a companion to the band's 1996 album Sweet F.A.

The 22 track double CD/Digital release contains eight previously unreleased versions and six unreleased songs from the Sweet F.A. sessions. Daniel Ash has created an exclusive digital mix of the title track which you can listen to now: "My Dark Twin (Doppelgänger mix)."

Both My Dark Twin and the expanded edition of Sweet F.A. will be released on June 9, 2023. Vinyl reissues of Seventh Dream Of Teenage Heaven and Express came out in January and Earth, Sun, Moon and Love and Rockets (self-titled) came out on April 28th.

