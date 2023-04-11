Love And Rockets Announce New U.S. Tour Leg

(Reybee) Love And Rockets, the seminal, groundbreaking trio of Daniel Ash, David J, and Kevin Haskins, has added a second leg to their Spring U.S. Tour including dates in Chicago, New York, Atlanta and a trio of Texas shows. Dates below.

Pre sale begins at 10:00am ET / 9:00pm CT on Wednesday, April 12th with tickets going on sale to the general public on Thursday, April 13th at 10:00am ET / 9:00am CT.

Special guest for May 24th in Salt Lake City and May 27th in Portland, OR will be Soriah. Support on all other dates including the first Portland show (May 26th) will be Vinsantos.

Named after the underground comic by the Hernandez brothers, the band made seven records over the course of thirteen years. 2023 has seen the release and immediate sell-out of a limited edition box set containing their six Beggars Banquet albums on colored vinyl, the announcement of the first Love And Rockets show in 15 years at Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, and the continued reissuing of their six Beggars albums. Vinyl reissues of Seventh Dream Of Teenage Heaven and Express came out on January 13th.

April 28th sees the release of two more reissues from their catalogue, Earth, Sun, Moon, as well as Love and Rockets, with more reissues in the series will be announced soon!

Earth, Sun, Moon: In 1987, the band's third album, the acoustic leaning Earth, Sun, Moon was released and spawned the college radio hit "No New Tale To Tell". It was described as "at once gutsy and rootsy yet also rhapsodic and uplifting".

Love And Rockets: Everything changed for the band in 1989 when they released their self-titled breakthrough fourth album Love And Rockets. The song "So Alive" was a massive worldwide #1 hit and Billboard wrote that it was the "best T. Rex tune that Marc Bolan never wrote."

The tour dates are:

May 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Cruel World

May 21 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

May 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

May 26 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater - SOLD OUT

May 27 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

May 28 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theater

June 5 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

June 6 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

June 7 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall

June 9 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theater

June 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore

June 11 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore

June 13 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

June 15 - Dallas, TX - Factory in Deep Ellum

June 16 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

June 17 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

