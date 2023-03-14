Love And Rockets Announce Spring Tour Dates

(Reybee) Love And Rockets, the seminal, groundbreaking trio of Daniel Ash, David J, and Kevin Haskins, has announced a round of dates that follow their performance at this year's Cruel World Festival on May 20th in Pasadena, CA.
Forming in 1985 after the first split of their band Bauhaus, Love and Rockets provided a clean slate and an opportunity to plumb the depths of imagination and influences. Named after the underground comic by the Hernandez brothers, the band made seven records over the course of thirteen years.
They announced themselves to the world with their radically unique take on the classic Temptations song "Ball Of Confusion." This debut proved that they were going to be a force to contend with. It became a huge seller and a popular club hit in the US and Canada, where it also went gold. It marked the beginning of a career that would span an impressive 14 years and 7 albums.
The legacy of the band has only grown, with more people realizing the extent of their influence, and generations of new fans discovering them. The list of artists who cite their influence is impressive: The Flaming Lips, The Dandy Warhols, A Place To Bury Strangers, Jane's Addiction, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Beck, Maynard Keenan, Dubfire and the Pixies.
May 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Cruel World
May 21 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
May 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy Amphitheater
May 26 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
May 28 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theater
Guns N' Roses, Tool, AX7 and Korn Lead Aftershock Lineup- Avenged Sevenfold Nobody Video- Metallica- Puscifer- more
David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of Marvin Gaye Classic- Def Leppard Book Coming- Springsteen Postpones Another Show- more
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Postpone Show Due To Illness- Wolfgang Van Halen Almost Finished With New Mammoth WVH Album- more
Party Favors For St Patrick's Day
Caught In The Act: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023
With Priceless Memories Made, Cayamo Sails to 2024 Sellout
Cayamo 2023 Hits the Islands: Fun Ashore in Tortola and St. Maarten
Guns N' Roses, Tool, AX7 and Korn Lead Aftershock Lineup
Love And Rockets Announce Spring Tour Dates
John Mayer, The Lumineers, Jack Johnson, and Alanis Morissette Lead Oceans Calling Festival
Slightly Stoopid To Play Closer To The Sun In Full A Redrocks
Avenged Sevenfold Premiere Nobody Video
Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, John Fogerty Part Of Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour
Metallica Cements Partnership With Furnace Record Pressing
Puscifer Release Daniel Martin Diaz-Created 'Postulous (Re-Imagined by Phantogram)' Video