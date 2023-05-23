M. Ward Shares' new kerrang'

Album art

(ANTI Records) M. Ward has shared the track "new kerrang," the most up-tempo song he has recorded in years. The track also features Scott McMicken of Dr. Dog.

"This is "new kerrang", a song about a drummer facing a crisis of faith in her sound," Ward explains. "It's inspired by used-bin Ray Davies records and by all the musicians I know who are chasing perfection by following whatever sound is crashing around in their head."

"new kerrang" is the second single on 'Supernatural Thing,' M. Ward's upcoming twelfth studio album that will be released on June 23. The album's guest stars - First Aid Kit, Shovels & Rope, Scott McMicken, Neko Case, Jim James and others - enliven the album with surprises. Eight of the album's ten songs are Ward originals, but there is also an unorthodox Bowie choice, "I Can't Give Everything Away" from 'Blackstar,' and a live rendition of Daniel Johnston's "Story of an Artist."

"The title 'Supernatural Thing' comes from an early thought as a kid that radio traveled the same airwaves as messages from supernatural things - and music, especially remembered music, is somehow tied up in this exchange," Ward explained. "When you can't go out and see it for yourself, radio is still the best way for me to connect with the outside world. Whether it be music or talk or news or politics - FM or AM or satellite - I re-learned this while stranded indoors during the pandemic - It's constantly changing at the hands of someone far away who you don't know and there's a lot in that exchange to be inspired by when it comes to making records."

Last week Ward announced an album release show at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery - his first headlining performance in Los Angeles in over 5 years. He will be joined by Jordan Hudson on drums, Mark Powers with percussion, and Arcellus Sykes on bass. This August he and the band will also join My Morning Jacket on the road for a select run of West coast dates. All upcoming shows are listed below.

TOUR DATES

5/26 - Lisboa, Portugal @ LAV

5/27 - Porto, Portugal @ M.Ou.Co Restaurante & Bar

6/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetary

8/15 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

8/16 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

8/22 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

8/23 - Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre *

8/25 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

8/26 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

* - with My Morning Jacket

